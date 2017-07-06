Хоккеистки женской сборной США снялись голыми для журнала

Опубликована: Сегодня 12:27

фото: Theprovince.com
Хоккеистки женской сборной США приняли участие в фотосессии для журнала ESPN Body. В съемках обнаженными приняли участие 30-летняя Кейси Беллами, 25-летняя Алекс Ригсби, 26-летняя Брайанна Декер, 29-летняя Меган Дагган, 28-летние Джослин Ламуре-Дэвидсон и Моника Ламуре-Морандо.

Never would I have imagined that I would someday have the opportunity to bare it all in the @espn Body Issue, and I am extremely proud to do so next to these women. #StrongIsBeautiful

724 Likes, 15 Comments - Alex Rigsby (@arigs33) on Instagram: "Never would I have imagined that I would someday have the opportunity to bare it all in the @espn..."



#BodyIssue2017 with the greatest group of people, teammates, and friends! @arigs33 @mduggan10 @moniquelam7 @kaybells22 @bdecker1814 #strongisbeautiful @espnmag @espn @espnw

919 Likes, 11 Comments - Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson (@jocelyneusa17) on Instagram: "#BodyIssue2017 with the greatest group of people, teammates, and friends! @arigs33 @mduggan10..."



We believe in the message #strongisbeautiful. Wouldn't want to be standing side by side with anyone else. #BeBold #proud #honored #powerful @espn #espnbodyissue

2,408 Likes, 36 Comments - Meghan Duggan (@mduggan10) on Instagram: "We believe in the message #strongisbeautiful. Wouldn't want to be standing side by side with anyone..."


