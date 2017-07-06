|
Хоккеистки женской сборной США снялись голыми для журнала
Опубликована: Сегодня 12:27
Хоккеистки женской сборной США приняли участие в фотосессии для журнала ESPN Body. В съемках обнаженными приняли участие 30-летняя Кейси Беллами, 25-летняя Алекс Ригсби, 26-летняя Брайанна Декер, 29-летняя Меган Дагган, 28-летние Джослин Ламуре-Дэвидсон и Моника Ламуре-Морандо.
фото: Theprovince.com
Alex Rigsby (@arigs33) on Instagram: "Never would I have imagined that I would someday have the opportunity to bare it all in the @espn..."
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson (@jocelyneusa17) on Instagram: "#BodyIssue2017 with the greatest group of people, teammates, and friends! @arigs33 @mduggan10..."
Meghan Duggan (@mduggan10) on Instagram: "We believe in the message #strongisbeautiful. Wouldn't want to be standing side by side with anyone..."
